Body of 14-year-old swimmer recovered at Happy Acres Kampground in Bristol

BRISTOL, Wisconsin (WDJT) — On Saturday, July 23 at 8:23 p.m. Kenosha County Deputies responded to the Happy Acres Kampground at 22230 45th Street, Bristol for a report of a missing 14-year-old boy.

Upon arrival, KSD deputies spoke with the mother who advised that her 14-year-old son had been last seen near the pond located on the property at approximately 5:00 p.m. According to authorities the mother said that her son was able to swim and was not wearing a floatation device. Deputies checked the area surrounding the pond and the entire campground but were not able to locate the child.

Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue arrived on the scene a short time later and assisted with checking the pond using immersion suits. Drone operators from Walworth County and Pleasant Prairie also responded and assisted with checking the surrounding areas of the pond and the campground. The boy was not located at this time and the search was called off Saturday night until Sunday morning.

The search for the boy resumed this morning at 8:00 a.m.. At about 9:00 a.m. Salem Fire/Rescue as well as other assisting agencies located the missing juvenile in the pond using sonar technology. The Kenosha County Medical Examiner responded to the scene and the 14-year-old juvenile was pronounced deceased. The name of the boy is not being released at this time.

