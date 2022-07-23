Zac Efron makes a visit to East High from ‘High School Musical’

By Zoe Sottile, CNN

Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat.

Zac Efron posted an Instagram snap of himself Friday in front of East High School, the real-life high school in Salt Lake City, Utah, where he filmed “High School Musical.” The 2006 film made Efron a teen icon and led to two sequels.

“Don’t you… Forget about me,” wrote Efron in the caption in an apparent reference to “The Breakfast Club.”

East High School is both the name of the school in the film and the real name of the school where much of the movie was filmed. In the film, high school junior Gabriella, played by Vanessa Hudgens, is a new student at East High, where she meets Troy, played by Efron, who is a star player for the East High Wildcats basketball team.

Hudgens also posted a video of herself at East High at the end of June, sparking rumors that one or both of the actors may make a cameo in “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” a mockumentary series based on the films. The series is expected to air its third season at the end of July.

Hudgens quoted one of her character’s lines in the caption of her post: “Do you remember in kindergarten how you’d meet a kid and know nothing about them, then 10 seconds later you’re playing like you’re best friends because you didn’t have to be anything but yourself?”

