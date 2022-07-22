Watsonville Police release bodycam video of controversial arrest

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police have released the bodycam video for an arrest they made Tuesday night on the 400 block of Chappell Road. It has drawn complaints online because people believe excessive force was used.

Watsonville Police said the suspect was not complying after being asked multiple times to get on the ground and on his stomach. You can see in the video officers asking the suspect to get on the ground or he will be tased.

The part that drummed up concern is when officers strike the suspect to "free his arms" to handcuff him.

Police said the suspect had previously punched his brother and pushed his mother before leaving home. That's when police found him outside after being told he might be armed with a knife, said police.

"Please note that the video circulating on social media gives a small glimpse of the officer's interaction with the suspect," said police. "Any time there are serious concerns over our officers' actions, we investigate and share as much information with you as possible.