Family of Indiana mall gunman shocked by his deeds

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — The family of the man who fatally shot three people and wounded two others at a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall says they had no inkling that he was capable of the violence. In a statement released Friday through their attorney, Jeffrey and Justin Sapirman, the father and brother, respectively, of gunman Jonathan Sapirman, extended their “deepest condolences to those who have suffered as a result of the tragedy at the Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday.” They said they had “no reason to believe that Jonathan would ever engage in these extreme actions.” And they said they harbored “no feelings of hostility” toward the 22-year-old shopper who shot and killed Jonathan, ending the attack.

