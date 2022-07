PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Pacific Grove Pet Parade will return Friday, July 29, and begins at 2 p.m.

Participants will meet at Caledonia Park at 1:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to dress their pets in costumes.

Popsicles will be provided after the pet parade and are donated by the PG Post Office.

For more information, click here.