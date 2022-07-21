N Korea warns of security instability over US-S Korea drills

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has warned that the United States and South Korea will face “unprecedented” security challenges if they don’t drop their hostile military pressure campaign against the North, including joint military drills. North Korea views any regular U.S.-South Korean military training as an invasion rehearsal even though the allies have steadfastly said they have no intention of attacking the North. The latest warning came as Washington and Seoul prepare to expand their upcoming summertime training. Choe Jin, deputy director general of the Institute of Disarmament and Peace in North Korea, told Associated Press Television News on Thursday that if “the U.S. and its allies opt for military confrontation with us, they would be faced with unprecedented instability security-wise.”

