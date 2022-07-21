‘Corpse flower’ to bloom at UC Santa Cruz Arboretum

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The "corpse flower" is set to bloom a the UC Santa Cruz Arboretum. An event that happens 24 hours every seven to nine years.

"Referred to as the corpse flower or stinky plant, its putrid smell is most potent during peak bloom at night into the early morning," according to the United States Botanic Garden. "The odor is often compared to the stench of rotting flesh."

This particular titan arum has been nurtured in the UCSC Greenhouses for the last ten years under the care of former Director Jim Velzy and current Director Sylvie Childress, whose climate-controlled greenhouses were better suited for this tropical plant.

"The corpse flower is listed as Endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), with an estimation of fewer than 1,000 individuals remaining in the wild," according to the United States Botanic Garden. "IUCN estimates the population has declined more than 50% over the past 150 years. The main reasons for the decline are logging and the conversion of the plant's native forest habitat to oil palm plantations."