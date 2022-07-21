Aromas Fire 40 to 50 acres, evacuation orders issued and structures threatened

AROMAS, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE July 21, 2022, at 4:33 p.m.-- CAL FIRE is now saying the Aromas Fire is 40 to 50 acres and evacuations are in progress.

Evacuation orders have been issued for Anzar Road to Forest Road to School Road to Highway 101, according to CAL FIRE. One structures is now involved in the fire and four structures are threatened

Anzar High School will be an evacuation center and it is located at 2000 San Juan Highway.

CAL FIRE says fire behavior has increased and has boosted the spread.

ORIGINAL STORY

Two fires are burning in Aromas and each is two to three acres with a slow rate of spread, according to CAL FIRE BEU.

There fires are both on Anzar Road and an air attack has been requested.

No closures or evacuations have been ordered yet. This fire is being called the Aromas Fire.

This is a developing story.