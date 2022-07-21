Anzar Fire burns over 100 acres, evacuation orders issued and north side contained

AROMAS, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE July 21, 2022, at 4:33 p.m.-- CAL FIRE is saying the Anzar Fire is 50 acres in the north and is contained and is 86 acres in the south and growing. The fires are burning off Anzar Road and Forest Road, west of Aromas in San Benito County.

The Anzar Fire is two fires, one burning in the north and one in the south, says CAL FIRE. The fire in the north has been contained, but the south is 10% contained and is still burning with a moderate rate of spread.

Evacuation orders have been issued for Anzar Road to Forest Road to School Road to Highway 101, according to CAL FIRE. CAL FIRE is still working on evacuating everyone in the areas.

CAL FIRE said their goal is to contain the fire burning south before it jumps the highway. The fire was wind-driven at first, but winds are now blowing 5-7 miles.

One structure was destroyed in the fire, and four structures are immediately threatened.

Anzar High School will be an evacuation center, and it is located at 2000 San Juan Highway. 30 people have been displaced due to the fire according to the Red Cross.

Animal control is bringing portable kennels for evacuees.

No injuries have been reported.

ORIGINAL STORY

Two fires are burning in Aromas and each is two to three acres with a slow rate of spread, according to CAL FIRE BEU.

There fires are both on Anzar Road and an air attack has been requested.

No closures or evacuations have been ordered yet. This fire is being called the AnzarFire.

This is a developing story.