Anzar Fire burns 101 acres, evacuation orders and warnings still in place

AROMAS, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE July 21, 2022, at 9:03 p.m.-- CAL FIRE is saying the Anzar Fire is 50 acres in the north and is contained and is 101 acres in the south and is still burning. The fires are burning off Anzar Road and Forest Road, west of Aromas in San Benito County.

The Anzar Fire is two fires, one burning in the north and one in the south, says CAL FIRE. The fire in the north has been contained, but the south is 25% contained and is still burning with a moderate rate of spread.

CAL FIRE said this incident started at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. CAL FIRE said the southern fire quickly spread through eucalyptus groves.

Evacuation orders have been issued for Forest Road, School Road, Anzar Road, and Harlands Way, according to CAL FIRE.

Evacuation warnings have been issued for properties on Highway 129.

The San Benito Sheriff's Office said they are helping evacuate areas around Highway 101, Highway 129, Anzar Road, Searle Road, School Road and Forest Road.

Highway 129 at Rogge Lane is also closed, according to our reporter on the scene.

CAL FIRE said their goal is to contain the fire burning south before it jumps the highway. The fire was wind-driven at first, but winds are now blowing 5-7 miles.

The fire destroyed one structure, and four are immediately threatened.

Anzar High School will be an evacuation center, and it is located at 2000 San Juan Highway. According to the Red Cross, thirty people have been displaced due to the fire.

Animal control is bringing portable kennels for evacuees.

No injuries have been reported. The cause is being investigated.

ORIGINAL STORY

Two fires are burning in Aromas and each is two to three acres with a slow rate of spread, according to CAL FIRE BEU.

There fires are both on Anzar Road and an air attack has been requested.

No closures or evacuations have been ordered yet. This fire is being called the AnzarFire.

This is a developing story.