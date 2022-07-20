Skip to Content
Traffic backed up along Highway 101 near King City for trailer caught in wires

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Caltrans said traffic is backed up along Highway 101 near Broadway after a trailer got caught on the wires on Salinas River River Bridge.

The Broadway on-ramp to northbound Highway 101 is closed. PG&E will be arriving shortly, said Caltrans.

Caltrans added that the trailer is no longer stuck.

