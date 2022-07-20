‘Testicle Festival’ returns to Watsonville in August for 14th year

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The "Testicle Festival" put on by the Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee of the Santa Cruz County Farm Bureau will be back in late August for its 14th year.

The event will take place on August 27 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Estrada Deer Camp.

The organizers tell KION that local chef, Loretta Estrada, will be preparing the Rocky Mountain Oysters (deep-fried bull testicles), and firefighter, Derek Witmer, will be barbecuing the chicken.

The price of admission is $60 for adults, $30 for children ages six to 12, and free for children under five. This includes all-you-can-eat Rocky Mountain Oysters and a full barbeque chicken dinner.

The "It's All in the Sauce" Contest will also be held. This contest is where people prepare sauces to be dipped with the Rocky Mountain Oysters. People can then vote for their favorite sauce.

The local band "No Respect" also announced that they would perform at the festival.

For more information, click here and purchase your tickets here.