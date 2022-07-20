Semenya finishes 13th, doesn’t advance in 5,000 at worlds

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Caster Semenya finished 13th in the women’s 5,000 meters Wednesday at the world championships, an expected result for the South African who has been banned from her best event because of rules that demand she take hormone-reducing drugs to enter certain races. Semenya, who has two Olympic and three world titles in the 800 meters, has been kept out of that event in big events since 2019, after losing an appeal of a World Athletics regulation that made women with certain intersex condition ineligible for races of between 400 meters and one mile. Semenya finished the 12 1/2-lap race, held on a 91-degree day in 15 minutes, 46.12 seconds, which was 54 seconds behind the winner of the heat, Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia.

