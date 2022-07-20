Litchfield crash leaves landscaper pinned between trailer, truck

By Rob Polansky

LITCHFIELD, Connecticut (WFSB) — An employee of a landscaper service suffered serious injuries when she became pinned between a trailer and a truck in Litchfield.

It was the result of a crash.

State police said the 31-year-old woman was standing behind a vehicle in the area of 36 Baldwin Hill Rd. when it happened a little after 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Troopers said a driver of a Porsche was headed northbound on Baldwin Hill Road when he collided with a landscaping truck and trailer that was parked on the right side of the roadway.

The woman was standing behind the parked truck when she became pinned between the trailer and the truck as a result of the impact, according to state police.

The Litchfield Fire Department and EMS responded to the scene.

The employee was transported to Waterbury Hospital by ambulance with reported serious injuries to her lower extremities, troopers said.

The driver of the Porsche suffered a suspected minor injury.

The incident remained under investigation as of Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information about what happened was asked to contact state police.

