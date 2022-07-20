Lewandowski says he’s ready to make history with Barcelona

MIAMI (AP) — Robert Lewandowski has been officially introduced by Barcelona saying he is ready to make history with the Spanish club. Barcelona last weekend reached a deal to sign the Poland striker from Bayern Munich in a transfer worth nearly 50 million euros. In Miami as Barcelona begins its preseason tour Lewandowski says he is “ready to be part of this club with a great history and to make even more history and win titles.” The Catalan club routed Inter Miami 6-0 on Tuesday. It will next face Real Madrid in Las Vegas, then Juventus in Dallas and the New York Red Bulls in New Jersey.

