CHP: Salinas man arrested in Watsonville for DUI, evading police over multiple counties and crashing into CHP car

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- California Highway Patrol said they arrested a man Tuesday night after receiving over 20 calls throughout the day over a black Honda Civic driving recklessly in Monterey and Santa Cruz counties.

CHP Monterey received multiple calls, starting at 6 a.m., over a black Honda Civic driving recklessly over various counties. Police later identified the driver as Hugo Alberto Cedillos Garcia, 28, of Salinas.

CHP Monterey said they continued receiving calls about the black Honda Civic until 8:30 p.m. Then, around 8:31 p.m., CHP Santa Cruz began getting calls on the Honda Civic driving recklessly along State Route 1, north of State Route Highway 129.

When a CHP officer tried stopping Garcia, he allegedly failed to yield to emergency lights and sirens, drove off the freeway, and began a pursuit onto Beach Street. Garcia then intentionally crashed into a CHP officer's patrol vehicle and continued fleeing from officers, according to CHP.

Officers stopped Garcia on Lee Road north of Beach Street, and the suspect refused to exit his vehicle, said CHP. Garcia was taken into custody by officers and arrested on multiple charges and his bail is set at $500,000.

The charges include DUI, felony evading a peace officer, assault with a deadly weapon (vehicle), resisting/delaying a peace officer, and felony vandalism, according to CHP.