Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 4:38 PM
Published 3:29 PM

Boat washes ashore on Capitola Beach

Niels Kisling
Niels Kisling
Niels Kisling

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV)- A boat washed up on Capitola Beach Wednesday morning.

These photos were given to KION by Harbormaster Niels Kisling.

Niels Kisling
Niels Kisling
Niels Kisling

The Harbormaster added that the boat broke lose and washed ashore. Nobody was hurt and no damage was reported at the harbor in general.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content