Boat washes ashore on Capitola Beach
CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV)- A boat washed up on Capitola Beach Wednesday morning.
These photos were given to KION by Harbormaster Niels Kisling.
The Harbormaster added that the boat broke lose and washed ashore. Nobody was hurt and no damage was reported at the harbor in general.
Long period swells contain plenty of energy as seen by this beached vessel on #CapitolaBeach. If you are headed to the coast, always be aware of your surroundings. Photos courtesy of our WCM. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/tFrB11TuQa— NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) July 20, 2022