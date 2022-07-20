Boat washes ashore on Capitola Beach

Long period swells contain plenty of energy as seen by this beached vessel on #CapitolaBeach . If you are headed to the coast, always be aware of your surroundings. Photos courtesy of our WCM. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/tFrB11TuQa

The Harbormaster added that the boat broke lose and washed ashore. Nobody was hurt and no damage was reported at the harbor in general.

These photos were given to KION by Harbormaster Niels Kisling.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.