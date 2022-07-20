2-year-old girl seriously injured after hit by vehicle in north Sacramento, police say

By Jonathan Ayestas

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — A 2-year-old girl was seriously injured after they were hit by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in the north Sacramento area, police said.

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. near Rio Linda Boulevard and Phillipi Way, the Sacramento Police Department said. That child was sent to the hospital but not by paramedics.

“We are all going to have our prayers for her,” said Maria Madrigal, who lives nearby. “It hurt my soul. I have kids of my own.”

Roads will be closed for at least an hour, KCRA 3’s Lee Anne Denyer tweeted at 6:49 p.m. after speaking with police.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene. It is unknown what caused the crash, but investigators at this time do not believe DUI or drug impairment is a factor.

It is also not known if the girl was unattended when they were hit.

People who lived in the area and people using a nearby walking trail said they had concerns about the amount of traffic that regularly travels down Rio Linda Boulevard and with the growing homeless encampment on the boulevard, too.

A spokesperson for the Sacramento Police Department said Tuesday night an update on the girl’s condition would likely come Wednesday morning.

