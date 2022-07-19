Sheriff asked to investigate ballot-box surveillance

SEATTLE (AP) — An elections director in Washington state’s most populous county says her office is asking the sheriff’s office to investigate people who posted signs near ballot boxes warning voters they were “under surveillance.” The Seattle Times reports King County Elections Director Julie Wise blasted Tuesday what she called an effort to scare voters. The signs were posted near ballot boxes in Seattle and suburban locations, and included a scannable QR code that linked to a King County Republican Party website and a form encouraging people to submit “incident reports.” King County Republicans chair Mathew Patrick Thomas said he was disbanding the its so-called election integrity committee whose members were involved in planting the signs.

