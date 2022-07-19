Rare squid species spotted offshore near Moss Landing

MOSS LANDING, Calif. (KION-TV)- A rare squid species was spotted 56 miles offshore at a depth of around 1,390 meters near Moss Landing by a MBARI expedition team on May 28.

The Bathyteuthis squid has been observed around a dozen times, and this is only the second time observers have seen a female brooding her eggs.

"Most squids reproduce by depositing egg cases on the seafloor or releasing eggs in a gelatinous mass that drifts in open water," said MBARI. "Brooding behavior has only been observed in three squid species. Scientists think this type of parental care helps a mother squid improve her babies' changes for survival. Brooding in Bathyteuthis was first documented by MBARI researchers in 2005, so this second observation 17 years later is quite special."

MBARI Senior Scientist Steve Haddock led the expedition on the research vessel Western Flyer.