MCSO: Soledad Correctional Training Facility guard arrested for allegedly molesting two girls

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a Soledad Correctional Training Facility guard Tuesday for allegedly molesting two victims over several years.

Jose Miguel Andrade Ibarra, 37, of Soledad, was arrested and charged with four felonies, including lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 with force, sodomy with a victim under 10, and oral copulation with a victim under 10, according to the Monterey County inmate log.

His bail is set at $10,000,000 and he is being held at the Monterey County Jail, according to the Monterey County inmate log.

An investigation began in late May after two victims came forward and reported their abuse. Deputies believe there may be additional victims in this case.

Before he lived in Soledad, Ibarra was living in Greenfield, said deputies. The abuse took place in Soledad according to investigators, but the search for more victims could take them anywhere in Monterey County.

Ibarra was a friend of the victims' families and used a position of trust to take advantage of them, said deputies.

If you have any information about Andrade Ibarra, you can contact Detective Rosy Silva at 831-755- 3818 or Detective Sergeant Bryan Hoskins at 831-755-3773.