Gas prices falling down, despite California gas tax taking effect this month

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif (KION-TV)- Despite gas prices reaching record highs a few months ago and California’s gas tax taking effect, prices are plummeting.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas fell 15 cents since last week to $4.52.

Data from the Energy Information Administration shows the demand dropped from 9.41 million b/d to 8.06 million last week. However, domestic gas stocks increased by 5.9 million bbl.

AAA states the decrease in demand and declining oil prices have helped pushed pump prices down.

