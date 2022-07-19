Skip to Content
Gas prices falling down, despite California gas tax taking effect this month

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif (KION-TV)- Despite gas prices reaching record highs a few months ago and California’s gas tax taking effect, prices are plummeting.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas fell 15 cents since last week to $4.52.

Data from the Energy Information Administration shows the demand dropped from 9.41 million b/d to 8.06 million last week. However, domestic gas stocks increased by 5.9 million bbl.

AAA states the decrease in demand and declining oil prices have helped pushed pump prices down.

KION’s Ana Torrea will have the full story at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

