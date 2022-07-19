Charlotte Hornets’ Miles Bridges charged with felony domestic and child abuse after alleged assault on partner

By Taylor Romine, CNN

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was charged with felony domestic and child abuse stemming from an alleged assault on his partner that happened in front of their children, Los Angeles prosecutors said Tuesday.

Bridges, 24, faces one felony count of injuring a child’s parent and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office said in a statement.

Bridges allegedly assaulted his girlfriend on or about June 27 and 28 in front of their two children, according to the DA’s statement, which cited a criminal complaint on the matter.

“Domestic violence creates physical, mental and emotional trauma that has a lasting impact on survivors,” District Attorney George Gascón said. “Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable. Mr. Bridges will be held accountable for his actions and our Bureau of Victim Services will support the survivors through this difficult process.”

CNN has reached out to Bridges’ representation for comment.

The Hornets said the team is aware of the charges.

“These are very serious charges that we will continue to monitor. As this is a legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time,” the team said.

Bridges was initially arrested and charged with a felony on June 29 and was released on a $130,000 bail.

Two days later, Bridges’ partner, Mychelle Johnson, posted photos on Instagram showing injuries to her face. The photos have since been deleted.

Johnson also posted what appeared to be a discharge document from a hospital emergency department, describing her as an “adult victim of physical abuse by male partner” and “assault by strangulation.”

According to the document, her diagnosed injuries included a closed fracture of her nasal bone, a rib contusion, multiple bruises and a neck muscle strain.

“I hate that it has come to this but I can’t be silent anymore. I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life,” Johnson wrote in the post accompanying the images.

CNN also reached out to Johnson for comment.

Bridges’ arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, the DA’s office said.

