Central Coast increased risk for sneaker waves and rip currents through Wednesday

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- Central Coast beachgoers can expect an increased risk for sneaker waves and strong rip currents through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Severe weather swells are expected to reach heights of 2 to 3 feet for 18 to 21 seconds. This will result in high-risk sneaker waves and strong rip currents, says NWS.

"Otherwise deceptively calmer seas, and consequently may catch those on coastal jetties, rocks, piers, or shorelines off-guard and may injure them or knock them into the cold, turbulent ocean," warns the NWS. Beachcombing is also not advised during this timeframe.

These types of severe weather events kill people each year, and this added hazard is expected to last until 9 p.m. Wednesday.