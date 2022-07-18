Reality check: filming starts ahead of Asian league’s launch

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The East Asia Super League has started production on a reality TV series covering the inaugural season of the pan-regional basketball competition. Korean film director John H. Lee will lead the project and work with executive producers Ezra Holland, a director of CTRL Media owned by NBA great Steve Nash, and Jonah Greenberg of China-based Salty Pictures. The eight-team league will launch in October and feature the winners and runners-up from the Japanese, South Korean and Philippines leagues as well as the Taiwanese champions and the Bay Area Dragons, a roster of players from across greater China initially based in Manila. Filming started last month in the Philippines.

