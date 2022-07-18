Dead whale washes up on Pacifica beach

PACIFICA, Calif. (KION-TV)- A dead whale has been found in Pacifica between Mori Point and Sharp Park Beach, according to KTVU.

The Marine Mammal Center said they received reports of a whale carcass in "an advanced state of decomposition," Saturday, said Giancarlo Rulli, Marketing and Communications Associate of the center.

Staff from the California Academy of Sciences were on site Sunday to check if there would be a better location to conduct a necropsy or animal autopsy, according to KTVU.

The cause of death is as of yet unknown.