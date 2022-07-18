City of Soledad breaks ground on first inclusive park

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- The $7.7 million project to build an inclusive playground for universal access broke ground over the weekend.

The park will be located on 300 Orchard Lane. It will include a park consisting of a parking lot, skate park, dog park, inclusive playground, sprayground, restroom facility, multiple picnic areas, and ample central grass space for gatherings and events.

The skatepark will be replacing the old one in need of modern repairs. The sprayground will open seasonally and will run through multiple filters to assure safe water quality.

The park is planned to open in the Spring of 2023, and construction will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. every weekday.