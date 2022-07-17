Stewart hit 4 3s, scores 25 to help Storm beat Fever 81-65

SEATTLE (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 25 points, Jewell Loyd and Tina Charles added 15 points apiece and the Seattle Storm beat Indiana 81-65 to extend the Fever’s losing streak to nine games. Seattle (17-8) is a half-game behind the Las Vegas Aces (18-7) and two games back of the WNBA-leading and defending-champion Chicago Sky (19-6). Ezi Magbegor scored back-to-back baskets inside to give the Storm the lead for good and spark a 15-2 run that made it 23-13 when Stewart hit a 3 with 2:11 left in the first quarter. NaLyssa Smith led Indiana (5-22) with 15 points and nine rebounds.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.