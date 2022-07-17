Red Sox LHP Sale leaves after getting hit by line drive

NEW YORK (AP) — Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale left Sunday’s game against the New York Yankees after being hit by a line drive in the first inning. With two outs, Aaron Hicks hit a 106.6 mph line drive off Sale’s hand. The ball was deflected into center field as Gleyber Torres scored to give New York a 3-0 lead. Sale screamed out in pain, immediately ran off the field and was replaced by Hirokazu Sawamura. Sale was making his second start since returning from a fractured rib Tuesday at Tampa Bay.

