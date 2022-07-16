IRS Investigates Rito’s Insurance for Tax Fraud

KING CITY, Calif. (KMUV) Tax preparer Rito's Insurance has been cheating several customers, according to King City police, and now the IRS is joining the investigation.

Rito's Insurance -- located on the 322 block of broadway in King City -- had a search warrant issued Thursday.

"You shouldn't have anything with white-out, you shouldn't have anything handwritten. If it's typed, same thing. If it's handwritten, it's a little more difficult," said King City Police Chief Kieth Boyde. "But everybody can go to the IRS website and there's a process you can follow to check to see if your return is what it should be or not."

Chief Boyd adds: if something doesn't seem right, contact King City Police for help by dialing at (831) 385-5969.