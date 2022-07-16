Devon Allen chases hurdles gold at worlds, then off to NFL

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Devon Allen begins a difficult double this month as he tries to win a medal in the 110-meter hurdles at the world championships and then earn a spot with the Philadelphia Eagles as a wide receiver. Devon Allen was a standout hurdler and football player for the Oregon Ducks in college. He’s missing his biggest fan in his father, who recently died at 63. For football games or track meets, his father always had the best seat in the house to watch him compete. Allen said his dad still has the best seat in the house.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.