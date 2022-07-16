Charges dropped against Indiana man in 2015 killings of four

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped murder and other charges against a man accused of killing four people inside an Indianapolis home in 2015, citing the deaths of two witnesses and the discovery that DNA evidence had been compromised. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday that they filed a motion to dismiss charges against Nicholas Dunn, who had been scheduled to stand trial Monday in the fatal shootings of three women and a man. Prosecutors said the charges were dropped following the death of two witnesses, including a woman who said Dunn told her he killed the victims, and the discovery that DNA results in the case were compromised.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.