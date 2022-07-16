10 iconic filming locations in Los Angeles
The city of Los Angeles
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
Multiple movies at Santa Monica Pier
Santa Monica Pier
trekandshoot // Shutterstock
The ‘Casablanca’ airport
The runway at Van Nuys airport
Alex Millauer // Shutterstock
Theodore’s apartment lobby and the airplane art installation from ‘Her’
The entrance o Pacific Design Center
John M. Heller // Getty Images
Ava Gardner’s house in ‘The Aviator’
The Sowden House designed by Lloyd Wright
George Wilhel // Getty Images
Multiple movies at Grand Olympic Auditorium
The Grand Olympic Auditorium
Emma_Griffiths // Shutterstock
Sarah Connor’s apocalyptic nightmare park in ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day’
Aerial view of Elysian Park
Raul Bal // Shutterstock
Multiple movies at Venice High School
Venice High School
The Image Party // Shutterstock
Multiple movies at The Millennium Biltmore Hotel
The architecture of the Millennium Biltmore Hotel Los Angeles
Baimieng // Shutterstock
The ‘Reservoir Dogs’ diner
A blurred-out diner
Griffith Observatory
Griffith Park Observatory