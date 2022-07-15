San Francisco International Airport evacuated due to police activity
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KION-TV)- San Francisco International Airport's Int'l Terminal has been evacuated due to police activity, according to a Twitter post.
Passenger drop-off and pick-up is only available at the Domestic Terminals.
There are no further details as to what the police activity is regarding.
Due to ongoing police activity the Int'l Terminal is being evacuated. Please avoid the International Terminal until further notice. AirTrain and BART service are suspended. Passenger drop-off and pick-up only at the Domestic Terminals. More updates to be come.— San Francisco International Airport (SFO) ✈️ (@flySFO) July 16, 2022