today at 9:46 PM
Published 9:43 PM

San Francisco International Airport evacuated due to police activity

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KION-TV)- San Francisco International Airport's Int'l Terminal has been evacuated due to police activity, according to a Twitter post.

Passenger drop-off and pick-up is only available at the Domestic Terminals.

There are no further details as to what the police activity is regarding.

Katie Nicora

Katie Nicora is the Dayside Producer for KION News Channel 5/46

