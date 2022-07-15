San Francisco International Airport evacuated due to bomb threat
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KION-TV)- San Francisco International Airport's Int'l Terminal has been evacuated due to police activity, according to a Twitter post.
San Francisco Police said a bomb threat was called in. A suspicious package was deemed 'possibly incendiary'; a man has been detained, according to our Fox affiliate.
Update: passengers evacuated further from terminal at San Francisco due to security threat #sfo #SanFrancisco #sfointernational #sfointernationalairport #bomb #bombthreat pic.twitter.com/CBDLP55M6t— Ben McKenzie (@benmckenzi3) July 16, 2022
Passenger drop-off and pick-up is only available at the Domestic Terminals.
BART officials said Samtrans buses are available between Millbrae and SFO in both directions. Samtrans will accept BART tickets as fare. AirTrain and BART service are suspended.
Due to ongoing police activity the Int'l Terminal is being evacuated. Please avoid the International Terminal until further notice. AirTrain and BART service are suspended. Passenger drop-off and pick-up only at the Domestic Terminals. More updates to be come.— San Francisco International Airport (SFO) ✈️ (@flySFO) July 16, 2022