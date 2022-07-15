San Francisco International Airport evacuated due to bomb threat

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KION-TV)- San Francisco International Airport's Int'l Terminal has been evacuated due to police activity, according to a Twitter post.

San Francisco Police said a bomb threat was called in. A suspicious package was deemed 'possibly incendiary'; a man has been detained, according to our Fox affiliate.

Passenger drop-off and pick-up is only available at the Domestic Terminals.

BART officials said Samtrans buses are available between Millbrae and SFO in both directions. Samtrans will accept BART tickets as fare. AirTrain and BART service are suspended.