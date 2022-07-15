San Ardo woman gets 30 days in jail for death of three kittens

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A 70-year-old woman pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 30 days in jail for failure to keep over 30 animals in sanitary conditions, according to Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni.

In Sept. of 2021, Debra Kallmeyer, 70, received a call from the SPCA of Monterey County to see if they could assist her in caring for her cats. She did not want help and denied SPCA to check on her cat's well-being.

Then on Sept 28 of the same year, the SPCA was called again to her home by a caretaker after Kallmeyer was hospitalized. The SPCA found around 31 cats, two dogs and three dead kittens on the property, according to Pacioni.

The kittens died of starvation and respiratory infections. The cats were found in unsanitary conditions with feces, urine, and mold throughout their living area, according to Pacioni. The rest of the animals were taken by the SPCA and treated for respiratory issues and wounds.

Kallmeyer was sentenced to one-year probation, 30 days in jail, she may not have any animals for a year, her home must be allowed to be inspected by the SPCA, she must undergo a mental health assessment and must pay restitution to the SPCA.