Police chase down emu seen wandering through Greenspoint area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — What would you do if you were leaving work, only to be met with an emu on the road?

A hilarious video from the Greenspoint area shows a woman’s reaction to that very scenario.

“Y’all see this ostrich? Somebody done lost they ostrich,” Yvette Fleming said. “Uh oh. He’s taking off running. He’s moving now. What in the world.”

It actually wasn’t an ostrich. It was an emu that got loose Thursday afternoon.

Fleming was in her car when she saw a couple of Houston police cruisers, with their lights on, chasing the large bird.

According to HPD, officers were called to the 300 block of North Sam Houston Parkway East in response to a traffic hazard.

They arrived at the scene to find it was an emu on the loose.

The game warden eventually caught the emu, and since they’re not illegal to own, it was returned to its owner.

