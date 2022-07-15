Peru coach Ricardo Gareca does not have contract renewed
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s soccer body says it has not extended its contract with national team coach Ricardo Gareca. The Peruvian soccer federation thanked Gareca on Twitter for his seven years on the job. Four years ago, Gareca took Peru to its first World Cup berth since 1982. The Argentinian also confirmed the decision on social media. Peru was eliminated by Australia in June in a 5-4 penalty shootout after a goalless draw in regular time.