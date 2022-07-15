Local women’s non-profit to design mosiac in Carmel Valley

CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey Bay chapter of the National Charity League said their next project is designing a mosaic at the Tatum's Garden Foundation playground in Carmel Valley.

This mosaic will be put at the Carmel Valley Community Youth Center entrance called Tatum's Treehouse. It is part of their senior project with the group.

“My twin sister, Keegan, needs more assistance,” said NCL senior Peyton Kelly, whose sister was born with a rare chromosomal disorder which affects her growth and development. “And having a place where she can be more independent is so important to our whole family.”

The Class of 2023 will construct the mosaic with local artist Didier Guedj.

“It’s creativity; anything can go. You create the world that you want,” says Didier Guedj.

Amanda Bakker, the founder and Executive Director of Tatum's Garden and mother of Tatum Bakker, is also one of the three-grade level advisors for the class of 2023.

Concept art for the mosaic.

“One of my favorite aspects of creating inclusive play spaces is having vibrant art pieces worked into the playground design,” adds Bakker. “This is a fun and exciting opportunity for these young ladies to create something that is not only beautiful but lasting. We are all thrilled to get started.”

Tatum's Garden opened in Salinas in 2013 to provide a disability-friendly playground for kids in Monterey County. Tatum was born with Spina Bifida- a condition that affects the spine and makes mobility difficult.

The group's goal is to finish the project by the end of the summer. June was spent planning, and July will be when the girls will get together with Guedj to make their vision come to life.

After its construction, the mosaic will be put at Tatum’s Treehouse playground at a future date which is hoped to be in early 2023.

NCL is a non-profit organization with chapters around the country focusing on philanthropic work for mothers and their daughters. With the goal of “empowering women with the skills and confidence to mentor and lead,” NCL said in a statement.