King City tax agency suspected of scamming customers

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- King City Police said they are investigating tax fraud with Rito's Insurance, which is believed to have defrauded customers with their tax preparation services.

The IRS was contacted, they will be handling the investigation, and they served a search warrant on Thursday, according to police. The business is located on 322 Broadway Street in Suite A.

King City police say if you notice any part of your tax return has been whited out, you should contact them. Anyone who used Rito's Insurance for tax assistance should review their taxes.

"It shouldn't have white out. It shouldn't have handwriting on it if it's typed up. Same thing. If it's handwritten, it's a little more challenging," said King City Police Chief Boyd. "But everybody is eligible to go to the IRS website, and there's a process you can go through to check whether your return is what it should be."

The investigation is ongoing, and there are believed to be more victims.

You can contact King City Police Department at (831) 386‐5969 or email jdow@kingcity.com.