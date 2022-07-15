‘I got punched 6 times in 1 year’: Nurses detail abuse by patients, ask lawmakers to step in

By Melanie Johnson

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — A battle on the front lines continues as more healthcare workers are being attacked while caring for others.

On Monday, a woman was arrested after being accused of stabbing a paramedic and nurse at DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton.

“I feel absolutely horrible that we have failed these two healthcare workers.”

Trevor Wolfe was in a hospital bed with broken bones from injuries that he says came from a patient he was trying to help.

“I was closed fist punched in the face six times. I got stitches in my elbow, I also sustained an injury to my knee,” says Wolfe, a healthcare worker.

Wolfe worked as a nurse for 20 years until a violent assault by a patient ended his career.

“I turned around and I saw his fist coming at me,” said Wolfe. “I was forced to leave the field two years ago after suffering a traumatic brain injury from being attacked from somebody on meth who was dropped off by police.”

Wolfe says the number of attacks on healthcare workers continues to grow and many cases are not reported.

“I saw a woman come out and hit a nurse who is 5′4 100 pounds. Just lay her out because she wouldn’t let her go outside to smoke a cigarette,” said Wolfe.

A current nurse shared a picture with News 4 of her lip stitched up after being punched by a patient.

“Why are we not being able to find people to fill these positions left and right? It’s because the arena that we have to work in is not safe,” Wolfe said.

As a former nurse, Wolfe is on a mission to reduce violence against his colleagues in the healthcare industry.

“Identify folks before they come in as either repeat offenders or weapon identifications,” Wolfe said. “Making sure there is security at the door every time they come in.”

Wolfe is expected to discuss these concerns with the Missouri Nurses Association next week. He is also working toward getting the governor involved to create a commission for hospital workers and workplace safety.

“It only takes one punch in the right spot to kill somebody.”

