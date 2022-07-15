Austria ousts Norway, sets up Euros quarterfinal vs Germany
LONDON (AP) — Austria set up a Women’s European Championship meeting with Germany by eliminating star-studded Norway 1-0. Nicole Billa’s header in Brighton clinched the win that sealed second place in Group A. Norway was left in third place despite the two-time European champion being able to deploy 2018 Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg. The group was won by host nation England, which put on another dazzling display by routing Northern Ireland 5-0 in Southampton. It’s 14 goals in three games at the tournament for the team led by Sarina Wiegman, who missed Friday’s game with COVID-19.