The Monterey County DA’s Office investigating officer-involved shooting in North Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - The Monterey County District Attorney's Office said they are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred late Wednesday night on the 200 block of Crescent Way.

Video courtesy: Chelsea Mccall

This incident began around 10:30 p.m., and in the video shown above, you can hear at least a dozen shots fired. It is unknown how many officers or suspects were involved in the shooting. Or if anyone was taken to the hospital.

Salinas Police said they were responding to a stabbing call when the suspect confronted them upon arrival, and they opened fire in response.

Salinas Police Chief Roberto Filice said that none of his officers were hurt and that the DA's Office would be handling the investigation.

The Monterey District Attorney's Office told our reporter on the scene that they will release more information later on Thursday.

This is a developing story.