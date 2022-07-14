Police: King City burglar arrested in dumpster

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- King City Police said they arrested a burglary suspect hiding in a dumpster on Mee Memorial Hospital property on the 300 block of Canal Street on Wednesday.

Police got reports of a person walking on the roof, and when they arrived, they spotted the suspect running towards Franciscan Drive. A perimeter search was set up, and 20-year-old Richard Silva was found in a large dumpster, according to police.

Police also linked Silva to burglaries at La Michoacán Ice Cream Shop on the 1300 block of Broadway Street and Grace Lutheran Church on the 200 block of Canal Street, according to police.

Silva was charged with possession of burglary tools, possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, possession of the stolen property, and trespassing and burglary. Silva was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail, according to police.