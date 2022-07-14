Judge again denies Bannon bid to delay his trial next week

By ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has again denied a request from Steve Bannon to delay his criminal contempt trial. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols said in court Thursday that he was confident a fair and impartial jury could be seated despite extensive media coverage of the onetime adviser to Donald Trump. Bannon is charged with defying a subpoena from the House Jan. 6 committee that sought his records and testimony. He was indicted in November on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress. The trial is set to start Monday in Washington’s federal court. A Bannon lawyer has told the committee that Bannon was now prepared to testify after Trump said he’d waive any claim of executive privilege