Houma police release new information surrounding death of 2-year-old found in trash can

HOUMA, Louisiana (WDSU) — The Houma Police Department provided new information after a 2-year-old was found dead in a trashcan Tuesday afternoon.

Ezekiel Harry, 2, was found in a black duffel bag in a trash can on Dapsit Street hours after he was reported missing.

According to police, the mother, Maya Jones, 28, and her live-in boyfriend, Jermaine Robinson, 37, are in custody and both are facing charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Harry.

The Louisiana State Police issued an endangered child alert statewide after it was reported that Ezekiel Harry was missing.

According to Houma police, Jones reported to police that Ezekiel Harry was abducted by someone driving a gray truck near the 100 block of Mahler Street.

However, police say they later learned that information was inaccurate.

Houma police said officers found numerous inconsistencies in Jones’ story about the abduction.

According to Houma Police, Jones left her on Cadiere Street with Ezekiel Harry and her other three children.

Police said the family began going to nearby homes in the area of Bayou Terrebonne to tell them her child had been abducted.

According to Houma police, Ezekiel Harry was found in a black duffel bag in a trashcan on Daspit Street.

Surveillance video released by Houma police showed Jones and Robinson carrying the duffel bag with Harry inside near the street where his body was found.

The Terrebonne Parish District Attorney said he expected grand jury indictments on first-degree murder charges for both Jones and Robinson, and said the case could potentially be prosecuted as a death penalty case.

The district attorney said he will discuss with the family their wishes before any decision is made on seeking the death penalty.

The cause of death for Harry has not been released, but police say they have reason to believe physical abuse was a factor in the child’s death.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

