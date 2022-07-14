Blood spatter on disgraced attorney’s clothes may tie him to murder scene of wife and son, source says

By Randi Kaye, CNN

Blood spatter found on the clothing of disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh could place him at the scene of the murder of his wife and son last year at their South Carolina home, a source with knowledge of the investigation tells CNN.

Murdaugh, who is currently incarcerated and potentially facing murder charges this week, said he had returned on June 7, 2021, to their home in Islandton, a small community about an hour north of Hilton Head Island, and found his wife and son — Margaret and Paul — had been shot. He called 911 to report the shooting.

Murdaugh, a pillar of the South Carolina legal community, denied involvement in their deaths, saying he had been visiting his mother at the time.

The blood spatter found could place Murdaugh in close contact with at least one of the victims when they were killed, the source said. High velocity spatter is associated with the use of a particular weapon, such as a rifle, and it creates a specific blood pattern, especially when used at close range.

In addition, a phone belonging to Paul Murdaugh was recovered on his body containing video and audio of Alex Murdaugh talking with his wife close to the time she and Paul were killed, the source said.

Alex Murdaugh is not seen on the video but is heard speaking with her, and that recording has a time stamp, the source said, which may prove key to the investigation.

The details were first reported by FITSNews.

Murdaugh is being held behind bars in Columbia, South Carolina, on a $7 million bond, facing a slew of charges for financial crimes. And a grand jury is meeting Thursday to potentially indict Murdaugh on murder charges.

Murdaugh’s attorneys, Jim Griffin and Dick Harpootlian, confirmed to CNN that Murdaugh has been made aware of the murder charges that may be filed against him, adding that they “don’t know the existence or quality of any evidence since he hasn’t been charged.”

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division spokesperson Renée Wunderlich issued a statement declining to provide further details about their investigation.

“SLED’s investigation into the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh is still active and ongoing,” Wunderlich said. “Agents are committed to the integrity of the investigation, thus no additional information from SLED will be provided at this time.”

A spokesperson from the South Carolina Attorney General’s office told CNN it had no comment about possible charges against Murdaugh.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Eric Levenson, Dianne Gallagher and Travis Caldwell contributed to this report.