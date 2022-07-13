Vanya Quiñones made 4th President of CSUMB

SEASIDE, Calif.(KION-TV)-- Cal State Monterey Bay announced Wednesday the appointment of Vanya Quiñones as their 4th president beginning in the Fall of 2022.

She serves as provost and executive vice president for Academic Affairs at Pace University in New York.

“Earning a degree from CSUMB is a transformative experience that leads to life-changing opportunities for students and their families,” said Quiñones. “I am honored by this opportunity and eager to collaborate with the talented faculty, staff, administrators, students, and all members of the CSUMB community as we collectively work to provide even greater access to a high-quality education and improve the achievement of our talented and diverse students.”

Dr. Quiñones earned her bachelor's and master's degrees in biology and cell biology from the University of Puerto Rico and her Ph.D. in neurobiology and physiology from Rutgers University.

“Dr. Quiñones has served in a variety of roles during her decades of service as an educator, and in each of those roles she has continually demonstrated dedication to expanding diversity and improving student success,” said CSU Trustee Julia I. Lopez, chair of the CSUMB search committee. “Key measures of student success including graduation and retention rates continue to reach all-time highs at CSUMB, and Dr. Quiñones has the knowledge, skills, abilities and vision to lead the university to even greater heights.”

Quiñones will take over the position beginning on August 15, 2022.