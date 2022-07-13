Skip to Content
San Francisco Giants honor Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller

Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Francisco Giants held their Law Enforcement Appreciation Night and former Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller was one of the names to appear over the big board.

Sgt. Gutzwiller's family even got to throw out the first pitch before the start of the game.

Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office members were also invited to honor their fallen comrade.

