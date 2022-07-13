Newlyweds team up for week of their lives at St. Andrews

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Newlyweds Alex Wrigley and Johanna Gustavsson had wide smiles as they posed for photos on the Swilcan Bridge under bright sunshine near the end of a practice round on the Old Course at St. Andrews. It’s the start of a pinch-yourself summer for the couple because no other husband and wife is believed to have played in the men’s and women’s British Opens in the same year. Gustavsson is the more established of the couple as one the leading player on the Ladies European Tour this season. Wrigley is playing in his first major after coming through final qualifying. He coaches Gustavsson, but she’ll be his caddy this week.